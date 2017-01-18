The third annual Bobby Cates Chili Cook-Off gets underway Sunday, Jan. 29 from 2-6 p.m. at the Frazee VFW.

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Four titleholders will be challenged Sunday Jan. 29, as the gloves come off and knock-out chili is served at Frazee’s VFW from 2-6 p.m.... + continue reading

Area businesses will display what living at the lakes has to offer to the Red River Valley community.

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Frazee and Vergas businesses are looking to lure people to the lakes by showcasing what lake living has to offer at an Explore Lake Life Expo Jan... + continue reading

The highlighted streets on Cherry Avenue, Fifth Street Southeast and Sixth Street Southeast were added to the construction project slated for the spring, pending the state legislature approving the bonding bill.

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
The spring street and utility project for Frazee had three more streets added it during the council meeting Monday, Jan. 9.   City... + continue reading

Amber Bender and her husband Bradley are hosting an open house for Bender Realty Thursday, Jan. 26 from 4-8 p.m. at the Main Avenue business in Frazee.

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Bender Realty is hosting a grand opening Thursday, Jan. 26 from 4-8 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony starting the celebration at 102 West Main... + continue reading

Mark Flemmer signs paperwork to finalize his position as a Frazee councilman, while Frazee Mayor Hank Ludtke (left) swears in the other new Councilman Mike Sharp.

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
The Frazee Municipal Liquor Store reported a $33,357 loss for 2016, and about half of that happened in December.    According to... + continue reading

Frazee Lions recognizes top dogs

Wednesday, 18/01/17
The Frazee Lions recognized city organizations and leaders for working hard and making the town a good place to live.   Lions member Corey Baker presented three Top Dog Awards on the... + continue reading

Vergas Council considers trade deal from Vergas Lions

Wednesday, 18/01/17
Vergas Councilman Keith Bunkowske brought a deal to the council table during the monthly meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10.   Bunkowske, who also sits on the Vergas Event Center Board, said... + continue reading

Frazee Lion Corey Baker (center) presented a Top Dog Award to the city of Frazee. Accepting for the city were Denise Anderson, administrator, and Hank Ludtke, mayor.
Frazee Lions recognizes top dogs

The Frazee Lions recognized city organizations and leaders for working hard and making the town a good place to live.   Lions member Corey Baker presented three Top Dog Awards on the... + continue reading

Vergas Council considers trade deal from Vergas Lions

18/01/17 -

Frazee Council considers policy on city employees carrying concealed weapons

18/01/17 -

Frazee High School media center considered for makeover

18/01/17 -

Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary member Kathy Dretsch (left) presented a check to Frazee High School Band Director Brian Selander along with Rotary President Steve Carlson.
Area schools get help from DL Breakfast Rotary

The Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary recently donated proceeds from its wine pairing event to  the performing arts programs in both the Detroit Lakes and Frazee-Vergas school districts.... + continue reading

School tech coach brings computer programming skills to students

28/12/16 -

Third Graders write to Santa

20/12/16 -

Second graders give Santa their wish lists

20/12/16 -

Frazee Fly Girls are walking on air after earning first place at Hawley in the varsity high kick competition. Dancers are (front, from left) Sophie Nelson, Megan Borah, Breanna Sazama, (back, from left) Kaitlin Wake, Autumn Moe, CallaBelle Nundahl and Isabella Matejka. Stacy Moe photo
Frazee dancers face tough competition, return with first place in both categories

The Frazee Fly Girls dance teams faced tough competition Saturday, Jan. 14 in Hawley where all the teams came to compete with improved routines, sharpened skills and amazing precision.... + continue reading

Frazee wrestlers place second at Bemidji duals

18/01/17 -

Lady Hornet rally not enough in loss at Breckenridge

18/01/17 -

Boys basketball takes on Hawley, comes up short

18/01/17 -

What’s cooking in your kitchen? I am looking for recipes to feature in the weekly cooking column so send your favorite recipes as well as helpful household hints to callyforum@gmail.com, call 218-849-1823 or hook up on Facebook at Cally's Cupboard Recipe Swap, www.facebook.com/CallysCupboardRecipeSwap
Feel Better Fixes

Wednesday, 18/01/17
There are some nasty bugs going around this time of year and anything that helps one feel a little better is worth it. Having a sore throat and coughing this last week, I was reminded of my mom... + continue reading

Quinoa – try it!

09/01/17 -

Soup section

04/01/17 -

New Year’s Appetizers

28/12/16 -

On time .... after numerous delays Gale Kaas (from left) and Kelli & Rex Waddingham and Delair Kaas made to to Delta Terminal at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport for their last leg home.
More trouble with airlines

Wednesday, 18/01/17
Well the airlines got me again, but at least we were able to make this vacation.   Last year Delair and I decided to increase our vacations, after being limited too much over the... + continue reading

Frazee ski trails open, dogs for rent to try skijoring

18/01/17 -

It’s no fun being sick

18/01/17 -

Movie Review: La La Land

18/01/17 -

