Darlene Hanson will have artwork on display, including a velvet painting of Jesus and a finely crafted embroidered tablecloth. Her husband Maynard made the frame for her painting.

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Darlene and Maynard Hanson are two Frazee Care Center residents who will have work on display at the inaugural art show Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1:30... + continue reading

Aleisa Jopp invites the public to support the Refuge and its ministries at the fundraiser dinner Thursday which kicks off Giving Hearts Day Thursday, Feb. 9.

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
The public is invited to join the fight to support the Refuge, a non-profit Christian Outreach Center, and the Compassion House; a Rule 31... + continue reading

TamiJo Hopwood is the new manager at the Frazee Liquor Store and Third Crossing Bar.

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
The Frazee Liquor Store welcomed TamiJo Hopwood as the new manager.    After interviewing three applicants out of a pool of 4,... + continue reading

The proposed site for the Dollar General is currently owned by brothers Ross and Wayne Mickelson. The site is located along West Maple Avenue.

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Progress has been made in welcoming the Dollar General to Frazee. During a special Planning and Zoning committee meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, the... + continue reading

Zee Lanes is slated to open in March, and will offer a full menu including broasted chicken.

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Zee Lanes is slated to open in March, and will offer a full menu including broasted chicken.   Friday, Jan. 27 Pat Furey was moving... + continue reading

Chili chefs not the only winners Sunday

Wednesday, 01/02/17
There wasn’t an empty seat at the Frazee VFW with those wishing to sample the different recipes from a variety of 20 chili entries.   From mild to spicy – the chili was... + continue reading

City officials head to Fergus Falls to support trail grant

Wednesday, 01/02/17
Members of the city council went to Fergus Falls Wednesday, Feb. 1 to bolster their chances at paving the way for a paved path along the busy State Highway 87 corridor running through the heart of... + continue reading

Winners of the Bobby Cates Chili Cook-Off are (from left) Traditional winner Troy Lundgren, Runner-Up Kathy Fry; Non-traditional winner Anna Leitheiser, Runner-Up Dena Baker; seated Bobby’s wife Karen Cates with a picture of Bobby; Spicy winner Gary Negen; Lions Diabetes Foundation rep Jim Johansen; Spicy Runner-Up Lois Moe; and Peoples’ Choice winner Corey Baker.
Chili chefs not the only winners Sunday

There wasn’t an empty seat at the Frazee VFW with those wishing to sample the different recipes from a variety of 20 chili entries.   From mild to spicy – the chili was... + continue reading

City officials head to Fergus Falls to support trail grant

01/02/17 -

Fire department hoping for grants to shoulder cost of equipment updates

01/02/17 -

Races rev up for township elections

01/02/17 -

The high school one act play had eight students participate this year (from left) Jacob Lormis, Megan Danielson, Sky Olson, Megan Wutzke, (not pictured) Nick Geiselhart, Eric Ciancio, Kirsten St. Germain and Abbey Sellgren.
One Act takes fourth at sub-sections

Frazee High School’s one act play  went to sub-section competition in Park Rapids this past weekend and returned with a fourth place for a  performance of “10 Reasons You... + continue reading

Old band uniforms being made into keepsake pillows

01/02/17 -

Wrestling team earn silver at conference tourney in Pelican Rapids

01/02/17 -

Snoball court

25/01/17 -

The Frazee Fly Girls earned double conference championship titles in high kick and jazz Friday, Jan. 27. Dancers are (front, from left): Cassidy Shipman, Juli Diemert, Breanna Sazama, Brittany Lormis, Kiara Dekarske, Cassidy Nelson, Katelynn Bruns, Bailey Tinjum, Isabella Matejka, (row 2) Maddie Matejka, Kailei Johnson, Angela Kilde, Kaitlin Wake, Greta Nelson, Ashley Johnson, Abby Voss, Delaney Matejka, manager Savannah Bauer, (row 3) Megan Borah, Hannah Conway, Autumn Moe, Sabrina Ruiz, CallaBelle Nundahl, Alexis Bauer, Cecilia George, Lori Glander, Brenna Mahoney and Mattison Grant.
Both dance teams earn conference titles

The Frazee Fly Girls dance teams both earned Heart Of Lakes Conference Champion titles this past weekend.    Points from the HOL Conference competition Friday, Jan. 27 were... + continue reading

Rebels ride second past Lady Hornets with a second half surge

01/02/17 -

Frazee Hornets fall to Ashby

01/02/17 -

Top two seeds face off, Hornets look for redemption at state

25/01/17 -

What’s cooking in your kitchen? I am looking for recipes to feature in the weekly cooking column so send your favorite recipes as well as helpful household hints to callyforum@gmail.com, call 218-849-1823 or hook up on Facebook at Cally's Cupboard Recipe Swap, www.facebook.com/CallysCupboardRecipeSwap
Appetizers & entrees for the Super Bowl

Wednesday, 01/02/17
It’s time for the Super Bowl – football is great, but it’s the food that makes game day better.   My husband’s favorite appetizers are hot wings, but it’... + continue reading

Mexican Night

25/01/17 -

Feel Better Fixes

18/01/17 -

Quinoa – try it!

09/01/17 -

Robert Garver is a graduate of the Cinema Studies program at New York University. His column is distributed every week to a network of over 50 newspapers. More of his reviews can be found online at www.bobatthemovies.com or e-mail rrg251@nyu.edu.
Picks and Predictions for the 89th Academy Awards

Wednesday, 01/02/17
The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced this past Tuesday. I was reasonably happy with them, though I wish the Academy would have shown some love to Martin Scorsese’s... + continue reading

Letter: Alternative facts & more

01/02/17 -

Remembering the old farmstead

01/02/17 -

Shame on you Frazee Care Center

25/01/17 -

