An artist rendition of the proposed casino at Star Lake revealed a north woods motif.

Proposed Star Lake...

Monday, January 9, 2017
The comprehensive plan for the proposed casino on Star Lake has been finalized to start the new year.   The casino would be built on...

Stephanie Winjum began working for the Frazee-Vergas School District as its business manager Jan. 1.

Former FHS grad...

Monday, January 9, 2017
Stephanie Winjum started her new job with the Frazee-Vergas School District with the start of the New Year.   The daughter of John...

Mauricio Guerra, 24, was struck by a car on Christmas. His family lives in Detroit Lakes and is seeking gift cards for food and gas as they travel back and forth to Fargo’s Sanford Hospital where Guerra is in critical condition. Donations can be made by calling or texting Corrine Fingalson’s daughter Angie at 218-850-1925 or at www.gofundme.com/prayers-for-mauricio.

Area family in need...

Monday, January 9, 2017
A mother who is praying for her son to recover from a severe accident is also mourning the loss of his girlfriend, who was killed in the same...

Chloe Streeper

FHS grad prepares...

Monday, January 9, 2017
Chloe Streeper is seeking slightly used shoes and financial donations. The 2011 Frazee High School graduate is preparing for a goodwill trip to...

Donnie Olson is the new operations manager at Vergas 66. His father Steve Olson, who owns Olson Oil, recently purchased the convenience store.

Vergas 66 parking...

Monday, January 9, 2017
Vergas 66 is under new ownership and the first thing on the docket for change is adding parking.    Operations Manager Donnie...

Stallman named WCI interim president

Monday, 09/01/17
Terry Stallman, former director of economic development for Frazee, Perham and New York Mills, is the new interim president of West Central Initiative.   The West Central Initiative (...

Vergas Trail gets $3,000 donation

Monday, 09/01/17
The Vergas Trail Committee recently received a $3,000 donation for the Long Lake Trail extension in Jon Glawe's memory.   Glawe lived in Vergas with his wife Darla at the time...

Terry Stallman, former director of economic development for Frazee, Perham and New York Mills, is the new interim president of West Central Initiative.
Stallman named WCI interim president

Terry Stallman, former director of economic development for Frazee, Perham and New York Mills, is the new interim president of West Central Initiative.   The West Central Initiative (... + continue reading

Vergas Trail gets $3,000 donation

09/01/17 -

2016 in review: City gets $50,000 payday, purchases property on W. Lake Street

09/01/17 -

Proposed Star Lake Casino near Vergas releases final plan

09/01/17 -

Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary member Kathy Dretsch (left) presented a check to Frazee High School Band Director Brian Selander along with Rotary President Steve Carlson.
Area schools get help from DL Breakfast Rotary

The Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary recently donated proceeds from its wine pairing event to  the performing arts programs in both the Detroit Lakes and Frazee-Vergas school districts....

School tech coach brings computer programming skills to students

28/12/16 -

Third Graders write to Santa

20/12/16 -

Second graders give Santa their wish lists

20/12/16 -

Frazee Fly Girls Varsity Jazz dancers Autumn Moe (front, left) and Hannah Conway, along with (back, from left) Cassidy Nelson, CallaBelle Nundahl, Sophie Nelson and Juli Diemert, performed at the Alexandria Invitational Jan. 7. Varsity Jazz earned 1st place in Alexandria. Stacy Moe photo
Fly Girls are Heart O’Lakes Conference champs

The Frazee Fly Girls dance teams competed at the Heart O' Lakes Conference Jazz meet Friday, Jan. 6 at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (DGF) High School.   Both the Varsity Jazz and the...

Hornet wrestlers qualify for state competition

09/01/17 -

Frazee wrestlers place second in Perham tourney

09/01/17 -

Lady Hornets split two games

09/01/17 -

What’s cooking in your kitchen? I am looking for recipes to feature in the weekly cooking column so send your favorite recipes as well as helpful household hints to callyforum@gmail.com, call 218-849-1823 or hook up on Facebook at Cally's Cupboard Recipe Swap, www.facebook.com/CallysCupboardRecipeSwap
Quinoa – try it!

Monday, 09/01/17
If you haven't tried quinoa before, think of it as rice's healthier, more mature cousin – it's packed with protein and fiber, and has a slightly nutty flavor, making it one...

Soup section

04/01/17 -

New Year’s Appetizers

28/12/16 -

Christmas Side Kicks

21/12/16 -

Cold weather takes a toll on everything

Monday, 09/01/17
I don't know about the rest of you, but I am ready to pack my bags and move somewhere south of the border.    This relentless cold and recurrent snow and ice has inspired...

Letter: Scary

09/01/17 -

Rourke Art Gallery in Moorhead helps makes moment memorable

09/01/17 -

From Minnesota

09/01/17 -

