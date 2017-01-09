Mauricio Guerra, 24, was struck by a car on Christmas. His family lives in Detroit Lakes and is seeking gift cards for food and gas as they travel back and forth to Fargo’s Sanford Hospital where Guerra is in critical condition. Donations can be made by calling or texting Corrine Fingalson’s daughter Angie at 218-850-1925 or at www.gofundme.com/prayers-for-mauricio.