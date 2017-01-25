Natalie Fischer was recently appointed the Vergas Community Club secretary. The Vergas resident and business owner of Natalie's... + continue reading
Latest News
The Vergas City Council reviewed the latest draft of its excavation, mining and gravel pit ordinance during the monthly council meeting Jan. 10. The ordinance was considered after... + continue reading
Turkey Days and Snowplow Parade wrap-ups topped the evening’s discussion at the monthly Frazee Area Community Club meeting Thursday, Jan. 19. Dawn Flemmer introduced Amber... + continue reading
Cassidy Ziegler and Tanner Reetz were crowned Snoball queen and king Monday. The entire court includes (from left) Harley Stroburg, Katelynn Bruns, Vanessa Christensen, Breanna Sazama, Kari Marschall... + continue reading
My family loves Mexican food, especially my husband. He likes everything a little spicier than the rest of us so he adds a little hot sauce after the meal is cooked. In the past we’ve... + continue reading
Shame on you Frazee Care Center for choosing an out-of-area drug company over a local business. It really rankles me to see the lack of loyalty to a town which has literally sunk... + continue reading